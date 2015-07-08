Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Withers, Brandon
Arrest Date 10/29/2021
Court Case 202107556
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Withers, Brandon (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 7400-BLK Price Tucker Rd, Fairview, NC, on 10/29/2021 19:50.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene
Arrest Date 10/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Grindstaff, Timothy Eugene (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Jones, Chicarra Ciara
Arrest Date 10/29/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Jones, Chicarra Ciara (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/helmsville Rd, NC, on 10/29/2021 20:07.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 10-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:01, 10/29/2021 and 00:47, 10/29/2021. Reported: 00:47, 10/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Haley, J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 10-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 07:04, 10/29/2021 and 07:05, 10/29/2021. Reported: 07:05, 10/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 10-29-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at [Address], on 10:01, 10/29/2021. Reported: 10:01, 10/29/2021.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A