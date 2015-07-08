Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name QUIROZ, ARTURO MERLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/28/1973
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 15:45:00
Court Case 5902021234275
Charge Description FALSE REPORT TO POLICE STATION
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name DUNHAM, PATRICK SHAMOND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/16/1983
Height 6.2
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 17:15:00
Court Case 5902021234277
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MORALES-ALVARADO, ERGARDO ISMAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/11/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 16:40:00
Court Case 5902021217501
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name DAN, DONG NGOC
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/14/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 17:43:00
Court Case 5902021234279
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name WEBB, CLARENCE SMITH
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/25/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 01:15:00
Court Case 5902021234243
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MEREDITH, CRISTA JANE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/10/1990
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-30 17:30:00
Court Case 5902021225752
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00