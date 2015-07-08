Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Mario
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case 202106831
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Thomas, Mario (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 03:21.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Silva-lopez, Edwin
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case 202106833
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Silva-lopez, Edwin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 04:14.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Doster, Marquan Deshon
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case 202106802
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
Description Doster, Marquan Deshon (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 07:25.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Allison, Timothy Maurice
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case 202106836
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
Description Allison, Timothy Maurice (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 09:35.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Bennett, Derrick
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired), M (M),
Description Bennett, Derrick (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired), M (M), at Hwy 74/ Edgewood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/30/2021 09:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Holliday, Shahntayla Cheri
Arrest Date 10/30/2021
Court Case 202106806
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Holliday, Shahntayla Cheri (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2021 10:00.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J