Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2021.
|Name
|Thomas, Mario
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|202106831
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Mario (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at Homeless, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Silva-lopez, Edwin
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|202106833
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Silva-lopez, Edwin (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 04:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Doster, Marquan Deshon
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|202106802
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M) And 2) Open Container (M),
|Description
|Doster, Marquan Deshon (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M) and 2) Open Container (M), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 07:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Allison, Timothy Maurice
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|202106836
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Allison, Timothy Maurice (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Ccw (M), at 400-BLK Fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2021 09:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Bennett, Derrick
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Non Impaired), M (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Derrick (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Non Impaired), M (M), at Hwy 74/ Edgewood Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/30/2021 09:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Holliday, Shahntayla Cheri
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2021
|Court Case
|202106806
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Holliday, Shahntayla Cheri (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/30/2021 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J