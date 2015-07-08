Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA-SINTUJ, WALTER ARMENDARIS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/19/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 00:41:00
Court Case 5902021234292
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name HANSON, JORDAN TREVON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/8/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 01:18:00
Court Case 5902021234294
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name NEAL, HOWARD ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1957
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 00:05:00
Court Case 5902021234291
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SMITH, SHAQUIENE NATASHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/8/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 00:36:00
Court Case 5902021234293
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name YOUNG, JEFFREY MARTIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1960
Height 5.11
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 01:46:00
Court Case 5902021216747
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name ODOM, CALIB REGINALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1999
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-10-31 01:12:00
Court Case 5902021234296
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1500.00