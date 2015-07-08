Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-31-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARCIA-SINTUJ, WALTER ARMENDARIS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/19/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 00:41:00
|Court Case
|5902021234292
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|HANSON, JORDAN TREVON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/8/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 01:18:00
|Court Case
|5902021234294
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|NEAL, HOWARD ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/1957
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 00:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021234291
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SMITH, SHAQUIENE NATASHA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902021234293
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|YOUNG, JEFFREY MARTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1960
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 01:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021216747
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1250.00
|Name
|ODOM, CALIB REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1999
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-10-31 01:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021234296
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00