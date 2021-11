Charge

1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Fict Tag) (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Inspection) (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Exhibit/Surrender Lic) (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Pdp) (M), 5) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Misd Larceny) (M), 6) Open Container (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Pdp, Dwlr) (M), 7) Open Container (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Expired Reg) (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Fict Tag) (M), 10) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr) (M), 11) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Shoplifting) (M), 12) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr) (M), 13) Fail To Obtain Reg Or Title (M), 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Pdp) (M), 14) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 15) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr) (M), 15) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 16) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Fail To Wear Seat Belt) (M), 16) No Operators License (M), 17) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Operate Veh No Ins) (M), 17) Permit Operation Veh No Ins (M), 18) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Fict Tag) (M), 18) Expired Inspection (M), 19) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Operate Veh No Ins) (M), 19) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 20) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr) (M), 20) Fail Exhibit/Surrender License (M), 21) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired Reg) (M), 21) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 22) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Open Cnt) (M), 22) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), 23) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 24) Unsafe Lane Change (M), 25) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 26) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M), 27) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 28) No Liability Insurance (M), 29) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 30) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 31) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 32) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 33) Fail Wear Seat Belt-Front Seat (M), 34) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 35) No Liability Insurance (M), 36) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 37) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 38) No Liability Insurance (M),