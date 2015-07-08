Description

Jordan, Tre Montrez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2021 21:30.