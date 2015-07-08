Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Covar, Brooke Olivia
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2021
|Court Case
|202107652
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Covar, Brooke Olivia (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Asoria Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/1/2021 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 10/31/2021 and 08:25, 11/1/2021. Reported: 08:46, 11/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Jordan, Tre Montrez
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Tre Montrez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2021 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 15:30, 10/29/2021. Reported: 08:50, 11/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Swan, E A
|Name
|Mcdowell, Raheem Jahmal
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2021
|Court Case
|202106899
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Mcdowell, Raheem Jahmal (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2021 23:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Alvarado, Krystina Leigh
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Alvarado, Krystina Leigh (W /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4000-BLK Sun Rose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:00, 11/1/2021 and 08:52, 11/1/2021. Reported: 08:52, 11/1/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S