Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Covar, Brooke Olivia
Arrest Date 11/01/2021
Court Case 202107652
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Covar, Brooke Olivia (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Asoria Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/1/2021 21:10.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Missing Person (C), at [Address], between 15:00, 10/31/2021 and 08:25, 11/1/2021. Reported: 08:46, 11/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Love, J

Name Jordan, Tre Montrez
Arrest Date 11/01/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), And 4) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Jordan, Tre Montrez (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Expired Inspection (M), and 4) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/1/2021 21:30.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 11-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 15:30, 10/29/2021. Reported: 08:50, 11/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Swan, E A

Name Mcdowell, Raheem Jahmal
Arrest Date 11/01/2021
Court Case 202106899
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Mcdowell, Raheem Jahmal (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2021 23:07.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Alvarado, Krystina Leigh
Arrest Date 11-01-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Alvarado, Krystina Leigh (W /F/32) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 4000-BLK Sun Rose Ct, Indian Trail, NC, between 03:00, 11/1/2021 and 08:52, 11/1/2021. Reported: 08:52, 11/1/2021.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S