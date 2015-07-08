Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-02-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JACOBS, ERIKA MORRIGAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/20/1995
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021233088
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PENNINGTON, PRESTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/27/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902021232433
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|REAL, MARIO PERDOMO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/21/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 15:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021234520
|Charge Description
|BURNING PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|GLENN, JOMALL STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 01:29:00
|Court Case
|5902021231426
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEMARCUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/9/1998
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 12:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSHING, MICHAEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/1/1980
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-02 12:21:00
|Court Case
|5902021232760
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|2500.00