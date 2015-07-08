Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garcia Mendoza, Felipe
Arrest Date 11/02/2021
Court Case 202106901
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Garcia Mendoza, Felipe (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 11/2/2021 05:39.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Griffin, Jerrad Lane
Arrest Date 11/02/2021
Court Case 202106918
Charge 1) Felony Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Felony Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), 5) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 8) Misd Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Griffin, Jerrad Lane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Felony Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Felony Maintain Veh/dwell/place Cs (F), 5) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 8) Misd Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 20:37.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Brown, Jacob Matthew
Arrest Date 11/02/2021
Court Case 202100796
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Brown, Jacob Matthew (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 700-BLK Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 11/2/2021 08:18.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon
Arrest Date 11/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
Description Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 08:22.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Helms, Samuel Justin
Arrest Date 11/02/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M),
Description Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 10:30.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Jenks, Alexia Kaitlen D
Arrest Date 11-02-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Jenks, Alexia Kaitlen D (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/secrest Shortcut Rd, Monroe, on 11/2/2021.
Arresting Officer Burton, B