Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2021.
|Name
|Garcia Mendoza, Felipe
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106901
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Garcia Mendoza, Felipe (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), 4) No Operators License (M), 5) Fail To Burn Headlamp Between Sunset And Sunrise (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/rolling Hills Dr, NC, on 11/2/2021 05:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Griffin, Jerrad Lane
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2021
|Court Case
|202106918
|Charge
|1) Felony Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Felony Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Felony Maintain Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F), 5) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 8) Misd Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Jerrad Lane (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Traffick In Methamphetamine (2) (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Felony Pwimsd Sch Ii Cs (M), 4) Felony Maintain Veh/dwell/place Cs (F), 5) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) Misd Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 6) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), 7) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 8) Misd Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1800-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 20:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Brown, Jacob Matthew
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2021
|Court Case
|202100796
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Brown, Jacob Matthew (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 700-BLK Pinecliff Ct, Stallings, NC, on 11/2/2021 08:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Misdemeanor Larceny), M (M),
|Description
|Merritt, Jeffrey Brandon (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Writ (misdemeanor Larceny), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 08:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Helms, Samuel Justin
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On Female) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Samuel Justin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On Female) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2021 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Jenks, Alexia Kaitlen D
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jenks, Alexia Kaitlen D (W /F/21) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Us 74/secrest Shortcut Rd, Monroe, on 11/2/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B