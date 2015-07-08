Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-03-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STOUT, GERALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/29/1986
Height 6.2
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 10:15:00
Court Case 5902021233765
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOODY, MALCOLM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 13:40:00
Court Case 5902021234645
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HARRIS, DAMONTRE RAQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/31/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 11:00:00
Court Case 5902021234619
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name REVELS, JOHN M
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/18/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 15:33:00
Court Case 5902021014598
Charge Description FEL PROB VIOL OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name ORTEGA, DIMAS NEFTALY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 00:08:00
Court Case 5902021234562
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RODRIGUEZ-RODRIGUEZ, ARTURO
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-03 13:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount