Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-04-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LINDSEY, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1965
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 10:30:00
Court Case 2502021058126
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name THOMAS, DEREK MICHAEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 16:00:00
Court Case 5902021234546
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name COLEMAN, TYRAE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 13:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALTER, ALANDO DEPREE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 15:06:00
Court Case 5902021234778
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (F)
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, CORTNEY KERICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/29/1975
Height 5.4
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 11:48:00
Court Case 5902018227806
Charge Description DELIVER COCAINE
Bond Amount 14000.00

Name WILLIAMS, TRACY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-04 15:10:00
Court Case 5902021234617
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00