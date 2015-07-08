Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Phillip Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Jones, Phillip Jeffrey (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr), M (M), at Pilot Gas Station, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2021 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Quigley, Gleason Woodrow
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quigley, Gleason Woodrow (W /M/72) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, between 22:17, 10/26/2021 and 15:00, 11/3/2021. Reported: 05:57, 11/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Hudson, Daniel Aaron
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2021
|Court Case
|202107716
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Daniel Aaron (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3500-BLK S Rocky River Rd/griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2021 09:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Dupree, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 09:00, 11/3/2021 and 08:37, 11/4/2021. Reported: 08:37, 11/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Crouch, Xavier Dequayl
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1Speeding, Dwlr Not Impr,Reckless To (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1Extra/Fugtive Other State (F),
|Description
|Crouch, Xavier Dequayl (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1speeding, Dwlr Not Impr,reckless To (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1extra/fugtive Other State (F), at 425 NO00-BLK H Marietta St, Gaston, NC, on 11/4/2021 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hudson, T E
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-04-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 09:21, 11/4/2021 and 09:22, 11/4/2021. Reported: 09:22, 11/4/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Fitchett, D A