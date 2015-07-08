Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|INOCENTE, DANIEL
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/23/1980
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 00:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021234858
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|CHESTNUT, JELESIA GAIL-NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/21/1991
|Height
|4.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 12:57:00
|Court Case
|2021054171
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, MICHAEL EARL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/9/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 14:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021234934
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAMES HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 01:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021232335
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GASS, SEMARIA MARCINA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/11/1990
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 10:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021234949
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|LANKEWICZ, PARKER ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/17/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-05 14:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021234727
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00