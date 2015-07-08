Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name INOCENTE, DANIEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/23/1980
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 00:10:00
Court Case 5902021234858
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name CHESTNUT, JELESIA GAIL-NICOLE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1991
Height 4.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 12:57:00
Court Case 2021054171
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, MICHAEL EARL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/9/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 14:02:00
Court Case 5902021234934
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name JOHNSON, JAMES HOWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 01:39:00
Court Case 5902021232335
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GASS, SEMARIA MARCINA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/11/1990
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 10:22:00
Court Case 5902021234949
Charge Description MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name LANKEWICZ, PARKER ASHLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/17/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-05 14:38:00
Court Case 5902021234727
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00