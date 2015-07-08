Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:21.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Blount, Octavius Damian
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Speeding/ Dwi/ Dwlr), M (M),
Description Blount, Octavius Damian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (speeding/ Dwi/ Dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:32.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Tietjen, Dieter James
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case 202107773
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4200-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:39.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Perez-salmeron, Henry Alejandro
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case 202107775
Charge Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
Description Perez-salmeron, Henry Alejandro (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 7500-BLK Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:40.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Montalvo-romero, Maria Trinidad
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case 202106963
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Montalvo-romero, Maria Trinidad (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 00:30.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Tietjen, James
Arrest Date 11/05/2021
Court Case 202107773
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Tietjen, James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4200-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2021 21:15.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D