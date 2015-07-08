Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Izaiah Raphael (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Blount, Octavius Damian
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Misd 1 (Speeding/ Dwi/ Dwlr), M (M),
|Description
|Blount, Octavius Damian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Misd 1 (speeding/ Dwi/ Dwlr), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Tietjen, Dieter James
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107773
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Tietjen, Dieter James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4200-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Perez-salmeron, Henry Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107775
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Perez-salmeron, Henry Alejandro (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 7500-BLK Circle Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 11/5/2021 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Montalvo-romero, Maria Trinidad
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|202106963
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Montalvo-romero, Maria Trinidad (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2021 00:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Tietjen, James
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2021
|Court Case
|202107773
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Tietjen, James (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 4200-BLK Mccain Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/5/2021 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D