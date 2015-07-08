Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|COLON, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/9/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 04:14:00
|Court Case
|8902021054027
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLON, CHRISTOPHER TINO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 04:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021216498
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPURLOCK, RICO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/12/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 04:49:00
|Court Case
|5902021235034
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WALKER, SHALIN TIONNE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/24/1999
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 04:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021235035
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, THOMAS ACKLIN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|6/30/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 07:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021235041
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PEREZ, COSME
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/28/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|171
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-06 08:59:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount