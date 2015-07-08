Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lamphear, Philip Craig
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Lamphear, Philip Craig (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 1100-BLK Alyssum Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2021 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Funderburk, Johnathan Deon
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Johnathan Deon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1700-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2021 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Kelley, Shannon Polk
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Kelley, Shannon Polk (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8100-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/union Central Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/6/2021 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Hough, Darroll Robert
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|202107792
|Charge
|Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2100-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn N Marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2021 18:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Hutchinson, Paul Patrick
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Hutchinson, Paul Patrick (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Identity Theft (F), at 13300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/6/2021 22:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Russell, Terry Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/06/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/6/2021 23:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V