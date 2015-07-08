Below are the Union County arrests for 11-06-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lamphear, Philip Craig
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Lamphear, Philip Craig (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 1100-BLK Alyssum Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2021 11:23.
Arresting Officer Smith, T C

Name Funderburk, Johnathan Deon
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Funderburk, Johnathan Deon (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 1700-BLK Chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/6/2021 15:20.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Kelley, Shannon Polk
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Kelley, Shannon Polk (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8100-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/union Central Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/6/2021 16:44.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Hough, Darroll Robert
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case 202107792
Charge Fugitive (South Carolina), F (F),
Description Hough, Darroll Robert (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (south Carolina), F (F), at 2100-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn N Marion Lee Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/6/2021 18:43.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Hutchinson, Paul Patrick
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 3) Identity Theft (F),
Description Hutchinson, Paul Patrick (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 3) Identity Theft (F), at 13300-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/6/2021 22:10.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Russell, Terry Marie
Arrest Date 11/06/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Russell, Terry Marie (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 600-BLK Friendship Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/6/2021 23:08.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V