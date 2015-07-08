Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PIERCE, DERRICK TYLER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/21/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 03:17:00
Court Case 5902021235107
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name PLEDGER, LARRY WAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/25/1979
Height 6.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 04:00:00
Court Case 5902021235096
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name CURRY, EZEKIEL EVAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 02:05:00
Court Case 5902021230387
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name ALEXANDER, ALBERT SCOTLENARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/6/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 07:00:00
Court Case 5902021235115
Charge Description LARCENY OF A FIREARM
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name ADAMS, ISAIAH JACQUES
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/4/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 09:44:00
Court Case 5902021229004
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name SANTOS, NORALDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/20/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-07 08:29:00
Court Case 5902021234969
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount