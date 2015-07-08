Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pate, Andrew Edwin
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Raneleigh Dr, on 11/7/2021 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Marsh, Ebony Patrice
|Arrest Date
|11-07-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marsh, Ebony Patrice (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 9:50:53 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Perez, Elano Resendiz
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2021
|Court Case
|202107802
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Perez, Elano Resendiz (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/e Ramp W Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 01:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Oliver, Joshua John
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2021
|Court Case
|202107804
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Oliver, Joshua John (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2800-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2021 01:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Cruz, Octaviano Bautista
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2021
|Court Case
|202107003
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Octaviano Bautista (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 04:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Crowder, Randy Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2021
|Court Case
|202107004
|Charge
|Second Degree Trespass, M (M),
|Description
|Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Trespass, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 04:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B