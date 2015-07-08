Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pate, Andrew Edwin
Arrest Date 11/07/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Pate, Andrew Edwin (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Raneleigh Dr, on 11/7/2021 00:00.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Marsh, Ebony Patrice
Arrest Date 11-07-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Marsh, Ebony Patrice (B /F/35) Cited on Charge of A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 9:50:53 AM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name Perez, Elano Resendiz
Arrest Date 11/07/2021
Court Case 202107802
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Perez, Elano Resendiz (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/e Ramp W Roosevelt, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 01:25.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Oliver, Joshua John
Arrest Date 11/07/2021
Court Case 202107804
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Oliver, Joshua John (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 2800-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/7/2021 01:54.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Cruz, Octaviano Bautista
Arrest Date 11/07/2021
Court Case 202107003
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Cruz, Octaviano Bautista (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Creekridge Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 04:19.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Crowder, Randy Lee
Arrest Date 11/07/2021
Court Case 202107004
Charge Second Degree Trespass, M (M),
Description Crowder, Randy Lee (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Second Degree Trespass, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2021 04:51.
Arresting Officer Burton, B