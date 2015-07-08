Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-08-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DEESE, JAYLIN TYSHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 221
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 10:21:00
Court Case 5902021014727
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name ROWELL, DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/25/1990
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 12:42:00
Court Case 5902021234120
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name FARMER, JOHN DANIEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/21/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 00:18:00
Court Case 5902021235157
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name ONTIVEROS, RICARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1991
Height 5.6
Weight 248
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 08:20:00
Court Case 5902021235175
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name JUDGE, DONNISHA RASHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/22/1990
Height 5.1
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 11:00:00
Court Case 5902020242021
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WATTS, KENNY LEON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 4/11/1989
Height 6.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-08 01:24:00
Court Case 1202021052209
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 2000.00