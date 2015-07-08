Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bryant, Jordan Devante
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Child Support), M (M),
|Description
|Bryant, Jordan Devante (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2021 06:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Deloney, Kendriek
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Deloney, Kendriek (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2021 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Andrade, H J
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:46, 11/8/2021 and 01:47, 11/8/2021. Reported: 01:47, 11/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Gsa Fleet Service VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gsa Fleet Service VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/6/2021 and 09:41, 11/8/2021. Reported: 09:41, 11/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 10/25/2021 and 11:35, 11/8/2021. Reported: 11:35, 11/8/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Rorie, Wanda Gail
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/8/2021 09:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B