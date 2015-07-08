Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bryant, Jordan Devante
Arrest Date 11/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (Child Support), M (M),
Description Bryant, Jordan Devante (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (child Support), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2021 06:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Deloney, Kendriek
Arrest Date 11/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Deloney, Kendriek (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2021 11:57.
Arresting Officer Andrade, H J

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/16) VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 01:46, 11/8/2021 and 01:47, 11/8/2021. Reported: 01:47, 11/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Gsa Fleet Service VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
Arrest Date 11-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Gsa Fleet Service VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 10/6/2021 and 09:41, 11/8/2021. Reported: 09:41, 11/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S B

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 11-08-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 00:00, 10/25/2021 and 11:35, 11/8/2021. Reported: 11:35, 11/8/2021.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Rorie, Wanda Gail
Arrest Date 11/08/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Wanda Gail (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/8/2021 09:30.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B