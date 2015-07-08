Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Makayla Deamora
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2021
|Court Case
|202106747
|Charge
|Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
|Description
|Parker, Makayla Deamora (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 4000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2021 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (C), at 5200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 08:54, 11/9/2021. Reported: 08:54, 11/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallagher, M J
|Name
|Neal, Stanley Bryant
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) And 2) Fail To Reprt Address (F),
|Description
|Neal, Stanley Bryant (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) and 2) Fail To Reprt Address (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Eudy, Clinton Bradley
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Eudy, Clinton Bradley (W /M/38) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (A), at 5600-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 11:16, 11/9/2021 and 11:17, 11/9/2021. Reported: 11:17, 11/9/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Dixon, Jonathan David
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Dixon, Jonathan David (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Knight, Reggie Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L