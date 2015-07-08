Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parker, Makayla Deamora
Arrest Date 11/09/2021
Court Case 202106747
Charge Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M),
Description Parker, Makayla Deamora (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), at 4000-BLK Salmon River Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/9/2021 13:48.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Society VICTIM of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 11-09-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (C), at 5200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 08:54, 11/9/2021. Reported: 08:54, 11/9/2021.
Arresting Officer Gallagher, M J

Name Neal, Stanley Bryant
Arrest Date 11/09/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) And 2) Fail To Reprt Address (F),
Description Neal, Stanley Bryant (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F) and 2) Fail To Reprt Address (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Eudy, Clinton Bradley
Arrest Date 11-09-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Eudy, Clinton Bradley (W /M/38) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (A), at 5600-BLK S Potter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, between 11:16, 11/9/2021 and 11:17, 11/9/2021. Reported: 11:17, 11/9/2021.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Dixon, Jonathan David
Arrest Date 11/09/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Dixon, Jonathan David (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Knight, Reggie Allen
Arrest Date 11/09/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Knight, Reggie Allen (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2021 15:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L