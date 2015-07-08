Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, JOE NATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 01:31:00
Court Case 5902021235070
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name STURDIVANT, TERRANCE RASHOD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/12/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 08:50:00
Court Case 5902021235385
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PHARR, KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 15:47:00
Court Case 5902021234461
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name DEAN, MICHAEL JAMES
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/29/1975
Height 5.8
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 01:15:00
Court Case 8902021053821
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 4000.00

Name WILLIAMS, DESTINY MONIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/18/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 09:10:00
Court Case 5902021235387
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name SHORT, JAQWAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/6/2004
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-10 09:12:00
Court Case 5902020018065
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 100000.00