Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-10-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, JOE NATHAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/5/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 01:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021235070
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|STURDIVANT, TERRANCE RASHOD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 08:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021235385
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PHARR, KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/20/1972
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 15:47:00
|Court Case
|5902021234461
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DEAN, MICHAEL JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 01:15:00
|Court Case
|8902021053821
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|4000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, DESTINY MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/18/1992
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 09:10:00
|Court Case
|5902021235387
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|20000.00
|Name
|SHORT, JAQWAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/6/2004
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-10 09:12:00
|Court Case
|5902020018065
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|100000.00