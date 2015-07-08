Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Brandon Scott
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/10/2021 15:24.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A

Name Perry, Shamika Rena
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Probation Viol) (F),
Description Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Probation Viol) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:00.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Green, Xzobiaire Tyrell
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Green, Xzobiaire Tyrell (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:17.
Arresting Officer Helms, M A

Name Perry, Shamika Rena
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:17.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, C M

Name Sanders, Iris Sherrod
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case 202107078
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
Description Sanders, Iris Sherrod (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 09:20.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Sherrill, Wardell Alonzo
Arrest Date 11/10/2021
Court Case 202107891
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Sherrill, Wardell Alonzo (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:43.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R