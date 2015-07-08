Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Smith, Brandon Scott (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 6100-BLK Daybreak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/10/2021 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Macdonald, D A
|Name
|Perry, Shamika Rena
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Felony Probation Viol) (F),
|Description
|Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (felony Probation Viol) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Green, Xzobiaire Tyrell
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Green, Xzobiaire Tyrell (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, M A
|Name
|Perry, Shamika Rena
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Perry, Shamika Rena (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, C M
|Name
|Sanders, Iris Sherrod
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|202107078
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Iris Sherrod (B /F/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Restrictions – Fail To Comply – Limitations (M), at S Secrest Av/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Sherrill, Wardell Alonzo
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2021
|Court Case
|202107891
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Sherrill, Wardell Alonzo (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2021 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R