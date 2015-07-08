Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHAMBLEE, JAMEL DONTARROUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 09:13:00
Court Case 3102021055715
Charge Description HARASSING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCLENDON, CHRISTOPHER D
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/30/1998
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 15:02:00
Court Case 3502020003643
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name CRAIG, JERMAINE DEPHONSIO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/27/1984
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 09:39:00
Court Case 5902021235138
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, AARON DEVON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/23/2003
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 15:15:00
Court Case 5902021229435
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name PRESTEN, GEORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/8/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 08:14:00
Court Case 5902021235497
Charge Description TRESPASS ON AIRPORT PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MASON, TONY DRAKEFORD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1977
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-11 13:13:00
Court Case 5902021231483
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount