Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-11-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHAMBLEE, JAMEL DONTARROUA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 09:13:00
|Court Case
|3102021055715
|Charge Description
|HARASSING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCLENDON, CHRISTOPHER D
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/30/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 15:02:00
|Court Case
|3502020003643
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|CRAIG, JERMAINE DEPHONSIO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/27/1984
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 09:39:00
|Court Case
|5902021235138
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, AARON DEVON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/23/2003
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021229435
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|PRESTEN, GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/8/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 08:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021235497
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON AIRPORT PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MASON, TONY DRAKEFORD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/6/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-11 13:13:00
|Court Case
|5902021231483
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount