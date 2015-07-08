Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Harmon, William Todd
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (Assault On A Female/ Interfere Emerg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fail To Reprt Address Sex Off) (F), And 3) Misd Probation Violation (M),
Description Harmon, William Todd (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (assault On A Female/ Interfere Emerg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fail To Reprt Address Sex Off) (F), and 3) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 16:39.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Streater, Timothy
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (F),
Description Streater, Timothy (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 17:40.
Arresting Officer Payne, J J

Name Duffell, Keith Alan
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Handicap Person (F) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Duffell, Keith Alan (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Handicap Person (F) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5100-BLK Hampton Meadows Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 11/11/2021 18:15.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Streater, Timothy
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
Description Streater, Timothy (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 22:04.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Vasquez, Gabriel
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case 202107905
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Vasquez, Gabriel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4000-BLK Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2021 03:07.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth
Arrest Date 11/11/2021
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 11/11/2021 03:11.
Arresting Officer Armand, L