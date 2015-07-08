Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Harmon, William Todd
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (Assault On A Female/ Interfere Emerg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Fail To Reprt Address Sex Off) (F), And 3) Misd Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Harmon, William Todd (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear Misd 2 (assault On A Female/ Interfere Emerg) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(fail To Reprt Address Sex Off) (F), and 3) Misd Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 16:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Streater, Timothy
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Streater, Timothy (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 17:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, J J
|Name
|Duffell, Keith Alan
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Handicap Person (F) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Duffell, Keith Alan (W /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Handicap Person (F) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 5100-BLK Hampton Meadows Ln, Charlotte, NC, on 11/11/2021 18:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Streater, Timothy
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Streater, Timothy (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2021 22:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Vasquez, Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|202107905
|Charge
|1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Vasquez, Gabriel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F), 2) Assault And Battery (M), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 4000-BLK Alice Flagg Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2021 03:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Cuibin, Ana Elizabeth (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6000-BLK Old Heartwood Way, Stallings, NC, on 11/11/2021 03:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Armand, L