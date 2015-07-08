Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTINEZ-GUZMAN, MARVIN GEOVANI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/19/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 00:25:00
Court Case 5902021235579
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name WALKER, DERRELL LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/20/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 09:25:00
Court Case 5902021235204
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name PHARR, KEITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/20/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 17:45:00
Court Case 5902021235631
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name OKABE, CHRISTIAN SERGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 00:01:00
Court Case 5902021231933
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BURGESS, BRIAN RUSSEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/21/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 14:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name REED, KIONDRE MALIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/28/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-12 03:24:00
Court Case 5902020215088
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000.00