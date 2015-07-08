Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mckinney, Venus Una
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mckinney, Venus Una (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Robinson, Jaylon Antwan
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Robinson, Jaylon Antwan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 800-BLK Helms Efird Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2021 22:13.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Hough, Camerin Deon
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case 202107954
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Hough, Camerin Deon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 500-BLK Firetower Rd, Lilesville, NC, on 11/12/2021 22:22.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Lindo, Bruno
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case 202107113
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Extradition/Fugitive Oth (Virginia) (F),
Description Lindo, Bruno (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Extradition/fugitive Oth (virginia) (F), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:07.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Kiker, Wallace Scott
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case 202106503
Charge Felony Larceny, F (F),
Description Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:50.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Kiker, Wallace Scott
Arrest Date 11/12/2021
Court Case 202107114
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault On Female), M (M),
Description Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault On Female), M (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:53.
Arresting Officer Burton, B