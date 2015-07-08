Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mckinney, Venus Una
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Venus Una (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Robinson, Jaylon Antwan
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Jaylon Antwan (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 800-BLK Helms Efird Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2021 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Hough, Camerin Deon
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|202107954
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Hough, Camerin Deon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 500-BLK Firetower Rd, Lilesville, NC, on 11/12/2021 22:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Lindo, Bruno
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|202107113
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Extradition/Fugitive Oth (Virginia) (F),
|Description
|Lindo, Bruno (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Extradition/fugitive Oth (virginia) (F), at 3200-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Kiker, Wallace Scott
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|202106503
|Charge
|Felony Larceny, F (F),
|Description
|Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Felony Larceny, F (F), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Kiker, Wallace Scott
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2021
|Court Case
|202107114
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Assault On Female), M (M),
|Description
|Kiker, Wallace Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (assault On Female), M (M), at 1900-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2021 01:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B