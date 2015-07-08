Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JONES, JORDAN DEWARN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 04:11:00
Court Case 5902021235690
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount

Name TEAGUE, EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/22/1992
Height 6.3
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 03:06:00
Court Case 5902021235692
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, JOE NATHAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/5/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 08:28:00
Court Case 5902021235694
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HAIRE, ANDREW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.0
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 09:11:00
Court Case 5902021233891
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name FANT, JAMES MARCUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 00:13:00
Court Case 5902021235670
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name SYDNEY, TRAVIS NEMIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1991
Height 6.3
Weight 265
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-13 08:02:00
Court Case 5902021228952
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount