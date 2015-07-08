Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107145
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 10:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S
|Name
|Stevens, Dontavius Jaron
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Stevens, Dontavius Jaron (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK E Main St/e Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 11/13/2021 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Ellison, D A
|Name
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W
|Name
|Knight, Donald Ormond
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Knight, Donald Ormond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Keziah, Bobby David
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107149
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Ghanem, Joseph Abraham
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2021
|Court Case
|202107960
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ghanem, Joseph Abraham (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 14:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Clawson, T W