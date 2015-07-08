Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, Steven Dewayne
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case 202107145
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 10:26.
Arresting Officer Starnes, S

Name Stevens, Dontavius Jaron
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Stevens, Dontavius Jaron (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 700-BLK E Main St/e Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 11/13/2021 10:28.
Arresting Officer Ellison, D A

Name Byrd, Steven Dewayne
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Byrd, Steven Dewayne (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1100-BLK Bickett St, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:29.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W

Name Knight, Donald Ormond
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Knight, Donald Ormond (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:50.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Keziah, Bobby David
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case 202107149
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 13:54.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Ghanem, Joseph Abraham
Arrest Date 11/13/2021
Court Case 202107960
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ghanem, Joseph Abraham (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2021 14:10.
Arresting Officer Clawson, T W