Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JOHNSON, JAMES HOWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 03:38:00
Court Case 5902021235746
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name EDWARDS, DARIUS LAMEKE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/2/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 02:31:00
Court Case 5902021235749
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SYY, KONG LONG
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 04:06:00
Court Case 1702020050984
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name BLACK, SHEENA MAKEEBA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/8/1990
Height 5.4
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 05:03:00
Court Case 5902021235750
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name STITT, VAN JUNIUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/5/1971
Height 5.10
Weight 189
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 06:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MCFADDEN, JUSTIN GEOVANNIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/22/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-14 08:22:00
Court Case 5902021235755
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount