Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, JAMES HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1984
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 03:38:00
|Court Case
|5902021235746
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EDWARDS, DARIUS LAMEKE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/2/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 02:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021235749
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|SYY, KONG LONG
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 04:06:00
|Court Case
|1702020050984
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACK, SHEENA MAKEEBA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/8/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 05:03:00
|Court Case
|5902021235750
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|25000.00
|Name
|STITT, VAN JUNIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/5/1971
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|189
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 06:25:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCFADDEN, JUSTIN GEOVANNIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/22/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-14 08:22:00
|Court Case
|5902021235755
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount