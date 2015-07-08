Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Copeland, Shannon Michael
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case 202100241
Charge 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F) And 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
Description Copeland, Shannon Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F) and 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 100-BLK Towmship Lane Rd, Elkins Park, NC, on 11/14/2021 19:53.
Arresting Officer Rauf, A

Name Carella, Brien Keith
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Work After Paid (M),
Description Carella, Brien Keith (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 6600-BLK Woodlawn Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2021 20:26.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Price, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case 202107127
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Price, Michael Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 22:27.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Callejas Soland, Jose Alfredo
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case 202107973
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M),
Description Callejas Soland, Jose Alfredo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:02.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Izotecto Fuerte, Gustavo
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case 202107972
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) No Operators License (M), And 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Izotecto Fuerte, Gustavo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) No Operators License (M), and 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:34.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Lebron, Julio
Arrest Date 11/14/2021
Court Case 202107171
Charge 1) Ccw (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Lebron, Julio (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:39.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M