Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Copeland, Shannon Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|202100241
|Charge
|1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1St Deg (F) And 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F),
|Description
|Copeland, Shannon Michael (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Sex Offense – 1st Deg (F) and 2) Indecent Liberties With Child (F), at 100-BLK Towmship Lane Rd, Elkins Park, NC, on 11/14/2021 19:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Rauf, A
|Name
|Carella, Brien Keith
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Work After Paid (M),
|Description
|Carella, Brien Keith (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Work After Paid (M), at 6600-BLK Woodlawn Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/14/2021 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Price, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|202107127
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Price, Michael Ray (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 22:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Callejas Soland, Jose Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|202107973
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M),
|Description
|Callejas Soland, Jose Alfredo (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd/comfort Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Izotecto Fuerte, Gustavo
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|202107972
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 4) No Operators License (M), And 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Izotecto Fuerte, Gustavo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 4) No Operators License (M), and 5) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 5300-BLK Monroe Ansonville Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Lebron, Julio
|Arrest Date
|11/14/2021
|Court Case
|202107171
|Charge
|1) Ccw (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Lebron, Julio (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Ccw (M), 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2021 02:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M