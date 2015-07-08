Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, ROBERT BRYCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1981
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 08:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021235835
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COLE, KRISTEN LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 09:05:00
|Court Case
|5902021235840
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|POOLE, TIMOTHY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021235442
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HANSON, ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/21/1998
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 13:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COWAN, BRYAN HERBERT
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/31/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 02:07:00
|Court Case
|4802021051651
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, ANTONIO VERSHAWN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/13/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-15 09:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021233084
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|25000.00