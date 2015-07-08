Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMPSON, ROBERT BRYCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1981
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 08:15:00
Court Case 5902021235835
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name COLE, KRISTEN LEIGH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/7/1989
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 09:05:00
Court Case 5902021235840
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF PROPER FARE
Bond Amount

Name POOLE, TIMOTHY RYAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 01:00:00
Court Case 5902021235442
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HANSON, ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 13:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COWAN, BRYAN HERBERT
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/31/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 02:07:00
Court Case 4802021051651
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JOHNSON, ANTONIO VERSHAWN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/13/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-15 09:00:00
Court Case 5902021233084
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 25000.00