Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-16-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PRICE, ADRIANA ROCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/21/2003
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021235915
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWARD, VICTOR RAENALDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/19/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 11:30:00
|Court Case
|5902021235958
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOXWORTH, MICHAELOS GERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/17/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 07:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021233797
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WRIGHT, KEISHORNE DEONTAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/17/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 12:30:00
|Court Case
|1202021701085
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH VI CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GEESE, DEVIN MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/18/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 08:28:00
|Court Case
|5902021235920
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BATES, RONALD ELTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/26/1983
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-16 10:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021235960
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00