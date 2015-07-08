Below are the Union County arrests for 11-16-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Broome, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107228
|Charge
|1) Dv Protective Order Violation (M) And 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Broome, David Lane (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protective Order Violation (M) and 2) Dv Protective Order Violation (M), at 2200-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2021 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (Probation Violation), F (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – 2 – Felony (probation Violation), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2021 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Mcclure, Michael Daniel
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|202107229
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcclure, Michael Daniel (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2021 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Broome, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Court Order (M),
|Description
|Broome, David Lane (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Court Order (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2021 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Church, Austin Brandon
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Church, Austin Brandon (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 11/16/2021 14:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Thompson, Tyon Dante
|Arrest Date
|11/16/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Tyon Dante (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2021 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L