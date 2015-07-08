Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CANNON, CAPRI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 06:35:00
|Court Case
|5902021236182
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMITH, MARCUS MARQUISE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/8/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|253
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021236218
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, VICTORIA ASHLEY-ESSENCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/5/1986
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 05:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021236178
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMAS, JACOBY ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/1/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 12:45:00
|Court Case
|5902021236217
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LONG, KAYLA SHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/28/1995
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 02:25:00
|Court Case
|5902021236180
|Charge Description
|MAINTN VEH/DWELL/PLACE CS (F)
|Bond Amount
|4500.00
|Name
|BLAIR, TOMMY MCKALE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/17/1998
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-18 12:37:00
|Court Case
|5902021236255
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount