Description

Bristow, Moneka Shanay (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3000-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/18/2021 16:22.