Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chubbuck, Christine Marie
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case 202107285
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 13:51.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name King, Brandon Michael
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description King, Brandon Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 16:19.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Bristow, Moneka Shanay
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case 202108141
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Bristow, Moneka Shanay (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3000-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/18/2021 16:22.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 16:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Campbell, Bobby Allan
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case 202108147
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Campbell, Bobby Allan (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2800-BLK Mcintyre Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/18/2021 18:30.
Arresting Officer Dees, E C

Name Gallagher, Timothy Patrick
Arrest Date 11/18/2021
Court Case 202106837
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Gallagher, Timothy Patrick (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 5600-BLK Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/18/2021 19:09.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T