Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|202107285
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chubbuck, Christine Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 13:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|King, Brandon Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|King, Brandon Michael (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Bristow, Moneka Shanay
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|202108141
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), And 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Bristow, Moneka Shanay (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), and 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 3000-BLK Pageland Hwy/u Turn E Mangum Dairy Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/18/2021 16:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Crouch, Jeremy Douglas (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2021 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Campbell, Bobby Allan
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|202108147
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Ccw (M), And 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Campbell, Bobby Allan (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Ccw (M), and 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2800-BLK Mcintyre Rd/e Lawyers Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/18/2021 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Dees, E C
|Name
|Gallagher, Timothy Patrick
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2021
|Court Case
|202106837
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Gallagher, Timothy Patrick (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 5600-BLK Verrazano Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/18/2021 19:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T