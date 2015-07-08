Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HICKS, PAUL A
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/26/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 09:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/8/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 107
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 15:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BRADLEY, ARON LEE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/17/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 09:02:00
Court Case 5902021236362
Charge Description FELONY CONSPIRACY
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name SIGMON, CHRISTOPHER LESTER
Arrest Type
DOB 5/27/1972
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 15:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PAGE, JERAMIE MITCHELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 06:15:00
Court Case 5902021236378
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name SINGLETARY-SELBY, BRITTANY KEYONA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/31/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-19 12:07:00
Court Case 5902021236423
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00