Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HICKS, PAUL A
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/26/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 09:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GUNNOE, NATALIE CHRISTINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/8/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|107
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 15:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BRADLEY, ARON LEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 09:02:00
|Court Case
|5902021236362
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|SIGMON, CHRISTOPHER LESTER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/27/1972
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 15:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|PAGE, JERAMIE MITCHELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/23/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 06:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021236378
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|SINGLETARY-SELBY, BRITTANY KEYONA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/31/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-19 12:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021236423
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00