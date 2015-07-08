Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Grant, Kieron Lashan
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|202107314
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Grant, Kieron Lashan (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2000-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2021 15:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Torpey, P
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|202107315
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2021 15:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Bailey, Alpha Isiah
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|202100995
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Alpha Isiah (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK W Price St/n Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2021 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Abouainain, Mahmoud
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Failure To Maintain Workers Compensation (M),
|Description
|Abouainain, Mahmoud (I /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Maintain Workers Compensation (M), at 4300-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2021 16:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Helms, Larry Wayne
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|202107320
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Sch Vi, Con Mbev), M (M),
|Description
|Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Sch Vi, Con Mbev), M (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr/pedro St, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2021 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Demag, Austin Matthew B
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2021
|Court Case
|202108151
|Charge
|1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Demag, Austin Matthew B (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2600-BLK Community Park Dr, Stallings, NC, on 11/19/2021 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Luisa, S