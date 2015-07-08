Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ROBINSON, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/7/2000
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 01:07:00
Court Case 5902021236371
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name TATE, MAHZIYA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/2001
Height 5.1
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 07:15:00
Court Case 5902021236139
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name FLOOD, NADIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 01:44:00
Court Case 5902021236470
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ANTHONY, QUENISHIA JOYANN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/5/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 254
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 08:16:00
Court Case 5902021235929
Charge Description CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name PIERRE, BERKEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/25/1984
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 00:12:00
Court Case 5902021236468
Charge Description TRESPASS ON AIRPORT PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BLAIR, KENARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1990
Height 5.10
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-20 08:00:00
Court Case 5902021234510
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount