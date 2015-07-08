Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ROBINSON, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/7/2000
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 01:07:00
|Court Case
|5902021236371
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TATE, MAHZIYA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/2001
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902021236139
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLOOD, NADIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/10/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 01:44:00
|Court Case
|5902021236470
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ANTHONY, QUENISHIA JOYANN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/5/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|254
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 08:16:00
|Court Case
|5902021235929
|Charge Description
|CONSPIRE COMMIT FEL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|PIERRE, BERKEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/25/1984
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902021236468
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS ON AIRPORT PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BLAIR, KENARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/15/1990
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-20 08:00:00
|Court Case
|5902021234510
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount