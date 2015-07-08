Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SCOTT, SHANTA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/21/1985
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 05:24:00
|Court Case
|5902021236578
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FLYNN, KRISTIN RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/21/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 15:32:00
|Court Case
|5902021236599
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMAS, FRANTZ
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|11/21/1990
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|263
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 06:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021236579
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|GREEN, ALMANTE DEFAYE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/28/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 16:31:00
|Court Case
|5902021236602
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ERWIN, THEO NELSON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/15/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 05:52:00
|Court Case
|5902021236584
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOPKINS, AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1987
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-21 14:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021236372
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount