Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SCOTT, SHANTA
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/21/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 05:24:00
Court Case 5902021236578
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name FLYNN, KRISTIN RENEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/21/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 15:32:00
Court Case 5902021236599
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name THOMAS, FRANTZ
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/21/1990
Height 6.4
Weight 263
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 06:46:00
Court Case 5902021236579
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name GREEN, ALMANTE DEFAYE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/28/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 16:31:00
Court Case 5902021236602
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name ERWIN, THEO NELSON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/15/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 05:52:00
Court Case 5902021236584
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name HOPKINS, AMANDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 5.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-21 14:48:00
Court Case 5902021236372
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount