Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gaither, John Robert
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case 202107355
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Gaither, John Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 10:15.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Dunlap, Kadrick Davon
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr,Seatbelt) (M),
Description Dunlap, Kadrick Davon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr,seatbelt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 10:42.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case 202106979
Charge 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault By Pointing A Gun (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
Description Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault By Pointing A Gun (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 1600-BLK Iceman Street Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 12:03.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Jasper, Allah-invincible Justice
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case 202100934
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Jasper, Allah-invincible Justice (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/21/2021 18:49.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R

Name Edwards, Dre`quon Tyshawn
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Edwards, Dre`quon Tyshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/fowler Secrest Road, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 00:45.
Arresting Officer Evans, C M

Name Mcgriff, Tyrus James
Arrest Date 11/21/2021
Court Case 202107349
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
Description Mcgriff, Tyrus James (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 01:13.
Arresting Officer Burton, B