Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gaither, John Robert
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|202107355
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Gaither, John Robert (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Dunlap, Kadrick Davon
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Dwlr,Seatbelt) (M),
|Description
|Dunlap, Kadrick Davon (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Dwlr,seatbelt) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|202106979
|Charge
|1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault By Pointing A Gun (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 6) Interfer Emerg Communication (M),
|Description
|Frazier, Dontavious Alexander (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Second Degree Kidnapping (F), 2) Robbery With Dangerous Weapon (F), 3) Assault By Pointing A Gun (M), 4) Communicating Threats (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Interfer Emerg Communication (M), at 1600-BLK Iceman Street Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 12:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Jasper, Allah-invincible Justice
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|202100934
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Jasper, Allah-invincible Justice (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Chestnut Ln/potter Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/21/2021 18:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R
|Name
|Edwards, Dre`quon Tyshawn
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Dre`quon Tyshawn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/fowler Secrest Road, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C M
|Name
|Mcgriff, Tyrus James
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2021
|Court Case
|202107349
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Simple Assault), M (M),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Tyrus James (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (simple Assault), M (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2021 01:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B