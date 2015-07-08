Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BENTON, BERNARD LABRYANT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 00:50:00
|Court Case
|5902021210493
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HICKMAN, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/14/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 12:20:00
|Court Case
|5902021236446
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MOSS, AMANDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/5/1982
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 14:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021236684
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GRYBOSKY, RONALD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/28/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902021234911
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MARTIN, TODARIAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/13/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 11:48:00
|Court Case
|5902021001493
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|NICHOLS, HENRY PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/19/1981
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-22 13:14:00
|Court Case
|5902021236687
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00