Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-22-2021 of mecklenburg.

Name BENTON, BERNARD LABRYANT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 00:50:00
Court Case 5902021210493
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HICKMAN, WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 12:20:00
Court Case 5902021236446
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOSS, AMANDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/5/1982
Height 5.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 14:34:00
Court Case 5902021236684
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name GRYBOSKY, RONALD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/28/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 01:09:00
Court Case 5902021234911
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MARTIN, TODARIAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/13/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 11:48:00
Court Case 5902021001493
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name NICHOLS, HENRY PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/19/1981
Height 5.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-22 13:14:00
Court Case 5902021236687
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 100000.00