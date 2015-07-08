Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clemmer, Joseph Carl
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2021
|Court Case
|202100936
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Clemmer, Joseph Carl (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 100-BLK Marquis Ct, Stallings, NC, on 11/22/2021 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Aguirre, Ubaldo Oros
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aguirre, Ubaldo Oros (W /M/44) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1100-BLK Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, on 09:23, 11/22/2021. Reported: 09:23, 11/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Mcneil, Jatabian Dyquasious
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2021
|Court Case
|202107400
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcneil, Jatabian Dyquasious (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK King St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2021 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], on 10:06, 11/22/2021. Reported: 10:06, 11/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Drake, Timothy Lane
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2021 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Meacham, Casey Marie D
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Meacham, Casey Marie D (W /F/39) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 13:41, 11/22/2021. Reported: 13:41, 11/22/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R