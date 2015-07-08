Description

Johnson, Lawrence Larry (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 13:17.