Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cronk, Benjamin James
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation, M (M),
|Description
|Cronk, Benjamin James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Cortez, Ulises Resendiz
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2021
|Court Case
|202107407
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Ulises Resendiz (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 200-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 09:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Mobley, Devonyia Patrice
|Arrest Date
|11-23-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mobley, Devonyia Patrice (B /F/51) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12:00, 11/17/2021. Reported: 13:18, 11/23/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Caldwell, Rodney Jeremiah
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2021
|Court Case
|202107409
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Caldwell, Rodney Jeremiah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 13:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2021
|Court Case
|202108239
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 09:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Johnson, Lawrence Larry
|Arrest Date
|11/23/2021
|Court Case
|202107412
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Johnson, Lawrence Larry (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 13:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F