Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cronk, Benjamin James
Arrest Date 11/23/2021
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation, M (M),
Description Cronk, Benjamin James (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 12:00.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Cortez, Ulises Resendiz
Arrest Date 11/23/2021
Court Case 202107407
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Cortez, Ulises Resendiz (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 200-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 09:03.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Mobley, Devonyia Patrice
Arrest Date 11-23-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Mobley, Devonyia Patrice (B /F/51) VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12:00, 11/17/2021. Reported: 13:18, 11/23/2021.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Caldwell, Rodney Jeremiah
Arrest Date 11/23/2021
Court Case 202107409
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Caldwell, Rodney Jeremiah (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 13:05.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Ligon, Shanetta Chante
Arrest Date 11/23/2021
Court Case 202108239
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 09:26.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Johnson, Lawrence Larry
Arrest Date 11/23/2021
Court Case 202107412
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Johnson, Lawrence Larry (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Alexander St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2021 13:17.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F