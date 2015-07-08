Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KINLAW, MATTHEW HOGAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/18/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 01:57:00
Court Case 5902021208972
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WEBB, AUSTIN ROMAINE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/14/1978
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 07:59:00
Court Case 5902021236901
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STROUD, TORI ODELL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 18:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBORO, JOHN BRANDON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/15/1990
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 00:46:00
Court Case 5902021236762
Charge Description MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
Bond Amount 45000.00

Name AUSTIN, JAMES OLIVER
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/26/1985
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 11:08:00
Court Case 8902019000756
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 2
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name TOWNSEND, RANDY LAMAR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/16/1985
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-24 00:34:00
Court Case 5902021236879
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 1000.00