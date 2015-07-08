Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-24-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KINLAW, MATTHEW HOGAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/18/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 01:57:00
|Court Case
|5902021208972
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|50000.00
|Name
|WEBB, AUSTIN ROMAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/14/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 07:59:00
|Court Case
|5902021236901
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|STROUD, TORI ODELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/28/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 18:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSEBORO, JOHN BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/15/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 00:46:00
|Court Case
|5902021236762
|Charge Description
|MAL CONDUCT BY PRISONER/THROW
|Bond Amount
|45000.00
|Name
|AUSTIN, JAMES OLIVER
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/26/1985
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 11:08:00
|Court Case
|8902019000756
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 2
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|TOWNSEND, RANDY LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/16/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2021-11-24 00:34:00
|Court Case
|5902021236879
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000.00