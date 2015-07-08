Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
Arrest Date 11/24/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Counterfiet Instrument/Currency (F), 2) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Counterfiet Instrument/currency (F), 2) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2021 02:18.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
Arrest Date 11/24/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/24/2021 00:43.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
Arrest Date 11-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (202100941), at Us 74/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, on 11/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Harper, Jonah Gillett
Arrest Date 11/24/2021
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Harper, Jonah Gillett (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monore, NC, on 11/24/2021 09:41.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Quentin D
Arrest Date 11-24-2021
Court Case
Charge
Description Smith, Quentin D (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, on 11/24/2021.
Arresting Officer Ivy-brooks, N

Name Brown, Dwayne Lee
Arrest Date 11/24/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 4) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Brown, Dwayne Lee (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 4) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2021 10:07.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E