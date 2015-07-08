Description

Brown, Dwayne Lee (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 4) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2021 10:07.