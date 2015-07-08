Below are the Union County arrests for 11-24-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Counterfiet Instrument/Currency (F), 2) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hobbs, Kayla Dawn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Counterfiet Instrument/currency (F), 2) Pwimsd Methamphetamine (F), 3) Simple Possess Sch Iv Cs (M), 4) Felony Possession Of Cocaine (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2021 02:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12800-BLK E Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 11/24/2021 00:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hernandez-lopez, Israel Antonio (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph (202100941), at Us 74/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, on 11/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Harper, Jonah Gillett
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Harper, Jonah Gillett (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monore, NC, on 11/24/2021 09:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Quentin D
|Arrest Date
|11-24-2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Smith, Quentin D (B /M/28) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Us 74/smith Farm Rd, Stallings, on 11/24/2021.
|Arresting Officer
|Ivy-brooks, N
|Name
|Brown, Dwayne Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/24/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 4) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), And 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Brown, Dwayne Lee (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Felony Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 3) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 4) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), 5) Felony Financial Card Fraud (F), and 6) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/24/2021 10:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E