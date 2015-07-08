Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-25-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BENNETT, QUA-DARIUS DETRE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 00:29:00
Court Case 5902021236944
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PLATT, DARIUS EMANUEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/30/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 00:45:00
Court Case 3502020712844
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name TURNER, ASANTE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 01:56:00
Court Case 5902021233743
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name COOK, DAVID E
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1983
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 02:01:00
Court Case 5902021236947
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name GENUS, DWAYNE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/24/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 02:45:00
Court Case 5902021236949
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FONTANEZ, WILFREDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 11/19/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-25 02:57:00
Court Case 5902021236952
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00