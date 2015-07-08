Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Jeffrey James
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|202107450
|Charge
|1) Poss Marij >1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Jeffrey James (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Marij >1/2 To 1 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2021 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Stolen Mv, Poss Stolen Goo (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Stolen Motor Veh, Poss Sto (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Communicating Threats) (M), And 3) Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Stolen Mv, Poss Stolen Goo (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Stolen Motor Veh, Poss Sto (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (communicating Threats) (M), and 3) Felony Probation Violation (F), at 2200-BLK New Town Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/25/2021 03:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Love, J
|Name
|Palacios, Cesar Perez
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Palacios, Cesar Perez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Mccain St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2021 08:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Bonney, W
|Name
|Kotrman, Daniel
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|202108310
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (Possess Drug Para, Expired Tag) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (Prop False Pretense, Forged Ins (F), And 7) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Kotrman, Daniel (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Operate Vehicle No Insurance (M), 4) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 5) Fail To Appear – 1 – Misd (possess Drug Para, Expired Tag) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – 1 – Felony (prop False Pretense, Forged Ins (F), and 7) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 6300-BLK Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 11/25/2021 11:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Vaughn, Ashley Louise
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|202108314
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Vaughn, Ashley Louise (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 7800-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2021 13:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2021
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 2900-BLK Tarlton Mill Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2021 14:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J