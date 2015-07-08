Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RANDALL, EDWARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/25/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 01:06:00
Court Case 5902021237002
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FERNANDEZ, JEAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/29/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 14:19:00
Court Case 5902021237030
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, BRANDON DEANDRE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/11/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 01:31:00
Court Case 5902021237011
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ZENTARSKI, LINDSEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/15/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 15:20:00
Court Case 5902021237049
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BYRD, XAVIER RAY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/7/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 03:21:00
Court Case 5902021237019
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCNEILL, NYEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/26/2003
Height 6.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-26 15:41:00
Court Case 5902021237051
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000.00