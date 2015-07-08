Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2021. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Henderson, Keith Devon
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F),
Description Henderson, Keith Devon (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle, F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monore, NC, on 11/26/2021 13:43.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Adams, Emma
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest Child Support (M),
Description Adams, Emma (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Child Support (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2021 13:47.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Helms, Larry Wayne
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault And Battery (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Helms, Larry Wayne (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault And Battery (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3700-BLK Poplin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2021 18:51.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Lewis, Jodi Louise
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Fugitive (F),
Description Lewis, Jodi Louise (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Fugitive (F), at 6000-BLK Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 11/26/2021 19:24.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Bays, Ryan Edwards
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case
Charge 1) Cyberstalking (M) And 2) Stalking (M),
Description Bays, Ryan Edwards (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Cyberstalking (M) and 2) Stalking (M), at 1100-BLK Kickshaw Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/26/2021 21:05.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, R

Name Thompson, Antonio Lee
Arrest Date 11/26/2021
Court Case 202107459
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Flee/Elude Arrest W/ Mv (F), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail Top Stopsign/Flsh Red Lt (N),
Description Thompson, Antonio Lee (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Flee/elude Arrest W/ Mv (F), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail Top Stopsign/flsh Red Lt (N), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2021 01:25.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C