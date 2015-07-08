Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-27-2021 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, CYRIL PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/13/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 03:01:00
Court Case 5902021235477
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name PHIFER, TOBY SHAWNELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/27/1974
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 13:10:00
Court Case 5902021235552
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name BANDA, JOSE ANGEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/14/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 00:00:00
Court Case 5902021237096
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SINGLETON, MARCUS BENJAMIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 12:57:00
Court Case 5902021237127
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name THORNWELL, KESHARA MYON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/1/2002
Height 5.4
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 02:03:00
Court Case 5902021237107
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FORD, WILLIAM DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/7/1967
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2021-11-27 13:13:00
Court Case 5902021237143
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 7500.00